Mundy’s Mill received the 2020-21 Georgia High School Association Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award, announced recently by the organization and Georgia’s Electric Membership Cooperatives.

The Tigers were recognized as the best in Region 3-AAAAA.

A total of 64 high schools, one winner from each region, were presented with the award, which celebrated schools who demonstrated impeccable sportsmanship during the 2020-21 school year.

Since 2006, the GHSA and Georgia’s EMCs have sponsored the Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award, which reinforces the GHSA philosophy: “Students, athletes, coaches, spectators and all others associated with high school activities programs should adhere to the fundamental values of respect, fairness, honesty and responsibility.”

Student-athletes, fellow students, school staff, parents and event spectators are recognized for the sportsmanship they display. The award is considered not only a school honor, but a community honor as well. The GHSA region secretaries select winners based upon sportsmanship demonstrated throughout the school year.

“Congratulations to all of the region winners of the GHSA Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award for 2020-2021,” said Robin Hines, GHSA executive director. “It is an honor for these member schools to be selected by their regions for this award. The characteristics of good sportsmanship are critical to the development of our young people as they transition into productive adults. The GHSA applauds our schools on this accomplishment and appreciates Georgia’s EMCs for their support of this outstanding recognition program.”