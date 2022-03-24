Mundy’s Mill senior Bryson Ogletree committed Thursday to the Appalachian State University (N.C.) men’s basketball program.
The 6-foot-4 guard averaged a team-high 15.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2 steals last season, earning first-team All-Region 3-AAAAA honors. As a junior, he averaged 12.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals.
The Tigers’ team captain also maintains a 3.8 GPA.
