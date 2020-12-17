Mundy’s Mill senior Corey Barnes signed with the Mercer University football program Wednesday on National Signing Day.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound athlete was listed as a cornerback, but he played defense and wide receiver in high school. He is ranked as a three-star recruit in the 247Sports.com composite rankings, which have him as the No. 187 player in Georgia.
