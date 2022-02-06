Mundy’s Mill senior Donovan Watts closed his high school swimming career with a pair of top finishes in the Class AAAAA-AAAA state championship meet Saturday at Georgia Tech.

Watts scored all 30 of his team’s points in his two individual races, giving Mundy’s Mill’s boys team a 22nd-place finish.

Watts placed seventh in the state in the 100-yard backstroke in 55.14 seconds, and also was ninth in the 100 butterfly in 52.95.