Mundy’s Mill recently celebrated Lesly Ortega, a 2023 graduate who signed a letter of intent with the Georgia Military College women’s soccer program.

Ortega is the “first Hispanic-American female student-athlete at Mundy’s Mill High School to sign a soccer scholarship,” Tigers soccer coach Julius Omotayo said. The midfielder finished her high school career with 80 goals, 57 assists and 231 steals.

“My grandfather and my dad taught me how to play soccer when I was in elementary school and now I am going to play in college,” Ortega said. “I am so thankful to GMC for giving me an opportunity to play in college. I am also thankful for the support I have received from my family, friends, AFC-Lightning team and Mundy's Mill High School faculty, staff, teammates and coaches.”

Ortega had 32 goals and 26 assists this past season, earning a spot on the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association’s Class AAAAAA All-State Team. She also was the Region 3-AAAAAA Player of the Year after voting by the region’s coaches.

Mundy’s Mill went 12-2, the best record in school history, and made the state playoffs with a region runner-up finish.

"Lesly Ortega had an amazing year and she earned many accolades,” Omotayo said. “First, she was named Region 3-AAAAAA Player of the Year, first-team all-region and GACA Class AAAAAA first-team all-state. As the captain of our team, she finished the season with 32 goals, 26 assists, she led our team to a 12-2 regular season record, region runner-up and a state playoff berth.

"She is a phenomenal student-athlete, and it was a pleasure to coach her these past four years. We are proud of Lesly, all of her accomplishment and we look forward to watching her do great things on the collegiate level and in life.”