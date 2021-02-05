Mundy’s Mill swimmer Donovan Watts was the top Clayton County performer at the Class AAAAA-AAAA state high school meet at Georgia Tech.
Watts finished 13th in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 58.06 seconds, and also was 15th in the 100 butterfly in 54.98.
