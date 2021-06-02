Mundy’s Mill multi-sport athlete Haley Miller was honored recently for signing with the Clayton State University women’s track and field program.
Miller was the Region 3-AAAAA discus champion as a senior, and also placed second in the shot put. She also was the Clayton County runner-up in both throwing events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.