Mundy’s Mill High School will host the American Association of Adapted Sports Programs/Georgia High School Association state championship in wheelchair football Saturday.

The Clayton Eagles will compete in the noon varsity semifinal against the Houston Sharks in the main gym. That game follows the 10 a.m. semifinal between the DeKalb Silver Streaks and the West Georgia Wolverines. The semifinal winners play at 2 p.m. in the main gym for the varsity state championship.

The auxiliary gym hosts the junior varsity division games, beginning with a semifinal game between the Houston Junior Sharks and the Muscogee Lions at 10 a.m. The winner faces the Gwinnett Heat at noon for the JV state title.