JONESBORO — Mundy’s Mill defeated Banneker 70-61 in boys basketball on Thursday.

The Mundy’s Mill scoring was led by Bryson Ogletree (18 points, seven rebounds, three assists), Marcos East (15 points, seven assists, two steals), Noricco Danner (12 points, six rebounds, seven assists) and Laparka Langston (eight points, seven rebounds).

