Keichan Williams’ win at 152 pounds helped Mundy’s Mill to a runner-up finish in Saturday’s Region 3-AAAAA Traditional tournament.
Williams claimed the title with a 9-7 overtime win over Ian Wallace of Woodward Academy. Teammates Khalil Doresy (second, 145), Jaylan Grant (second, 160), Sherman Franklin (second, 170), Christian Brown (second, 182) and Cameron Barnes (second, 285) also qualified for state.
Forest Park was third in the team standings behind state qualifiers Anton Williams (second, 126), Casey Clark (second, 132), Alan Cruz-Rios (second, 138), Emiliano Savignon-Bocanegra (fourth, 145), Eric Worthy (third, 152), Jayden Lhaubouet (third, 160), Marc Lhaubouet (fourth, 170) and Aristides Montalvan (third, 182).
Drew placed sixth in the team standings with three state qualifiers — Isaiah Henderson (second, 113), Fatavious Harmon (third, 138) and Tetric Mizell (fourth, 182). Seventh-place Jonesboro will be represented at state by Jamari Tabb (fourth, 160).
