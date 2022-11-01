Mundy’s Mill sophomore Jamir Holloway committed Tuesday to the Kennesaw State University baseball program.
Holloway, a prospect as a third baseman, first baseman and right-handed pitcher, went 5-3 with a 2.64 ERA in 15 pitching appearances as a high school freshman. He also had 14 RBIs, seven doubles and 24 runs.
Instead of staying home for the holidays, many friends and families say that a vacation getaway during the November-December season is a perfect way to experience gratitude, joy and magic while creating lifetime memories. Whether your readers observe Christmas, Kwanzaa, Hannukah or no specif… Click for more.TRAVEL TUESDAY: Start planning your holiday getaways