20181010185525_549_mascot720Near.png

Mundy’s Mill logo

Mundy’s Mill sophomore Jamir Holloway committed Tuesday to the Kennesaw State University baseball program.

Holloway, a prospect as a third baseman, first baseman and right-handed pitcher, went 5-3 with a 2.64 ERA in 15 pitching appearances as a high school freshman. He also had 14 RBIs, seven doubles and 24 runs.

