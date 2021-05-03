Lesley Ortega of Mundy’s Mill and Fernando Arteaga of Jonesboro headlined the All-Region 3-AAAAA Soccer Team, selected by the region’s coaches.
Ortega was named 3-AAAAA Region Player of the Year for the girls, and Arteaga was the Co-Region Player of the Year for the boys, sharing the honor with Woodward Academy’s Ethan Gill.
Drew’s Richard McGee was Co-Coach of the Year for the boys along with Tri-Cities’ Norman McKenzie.
The girls first-team all-region selections included Forest Park’s Evelyn Sanchez, Adriana Laguna and Arlene Velazquez, Drew’s Stephanie Romero and Jonesboro’s Sokmora Teng. Earning second-team all-region nods were Forest Park’s Kimberly Morales and Jennifer Ocampo, Mundy’s Mill’s Ngumeo Unongo, Drew’s Nalleli Morales and Jonesboro’s Perla Hernandez. Jonesboro’s Sokpeara Teng, Drew’s Katy Barranco and Mundy’s Mill’s Jakia McGregor were named honorable mention.
The boys all-region first-teamers included Jonesboro’s Leonardo Flores and Ismael Castro-Espinoza, Drew’s Justin Cisneros and Ronaldo Araujo, Forest Park’s Dilan Castellanos and Mundy’s Mill’s Diego Camacho. The local second-team selections were Jonesboro’s Ivan Servin and Eder Velaquez, Drew’s Abudulmalik AdeSanya and Arbey Garcia and Forest Park’s Alexander Soriano and Emmanuel Pantoja. Forest Park’s Santos Portillo and Paul Cross, Jonesboro’s Fabian Alcaraz and Anthony Lobo and Mundy’s Mill’s Prempeh Konadu were named honorable mention.
