After setting a personal best 5K and finishing seventh in the Peach Belt XC Preview on Oct. 31, senior Na’ilah Allen returned to the same course and improved on those results en route to a second-place finish in the Peach Belt Conference Championships on Saturday.
The Lakers as a team finished sixth out of 11 teams with 163 points.
Allen’s second-place finish is the first top-5 result in the conference championship for the Lakers since Maia Kuhnen placed fifth in 2015. It also marks the highest finish since 2008 when Allison Kreutzer took home the individual title.
Running at the University of North Georgia’s Gainesville Campus, the conference championship featured 68 runners representing 11 teams.
Flagler won a tiebreaker over North Georgia to claim their third consecutive conference title with 49 points. Augusta’s Taylor Mackenzie claimed the individual title with a 17:07.9.
Allen ran a 18:02.6 en route to her all-conference performance. That time also marked the ninth-fastest time in program history for 5k times.
Forest Park grad Stephanie Escobar finished second for Clayton State with a personal-best time of 20:02.0 and battled down the stretch to finish 25th.
The Lakers then had Sasha Knowles place 42nd with a 21:30.2, a personal best, Kayla King finish 46th (22:04.6) and Elite Scholars Academy grad Asia Love crossing the line in 48th (22:14.8).
