Na'ilah Allen, a junior for the Clayton State women's cross country team, was selected as the MVP for her team during the 2019-20 season.
The McDonough native competed in all seven meets this year, leading the team in all races and earning four top-25 finishes. Her season was highlighted with a sixth-place overall finish at the Clayton State Cross Country Challenge 5k with a time of 21 minutes, 0.97 seconds. Allen placed 14th out of 105 runners during the Bobcat Invitational 6K with a team best 23:35.10.
Allen's best 5K time came during the 14th Annual Foothills Invitational, where she finished 24th out of 179 participants with a time of 19:39.80.
"Na'ilah had a breakout cross country season in 2019," Clayton State's head men's and women's cross country coach Mike Mead said. "She led the team on and off the course. She was our No. 1 runner for all seven cross country meets that we competed in during the season."
