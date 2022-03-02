HAMPTON — The Lovejoy Lady Wildcats earned their second straight trip to the Class AAAAAA Final Four by beating No. 1-ranked River Ridge 71-59 Wednesday night.

No. 2-ranked Lovejoy (26-3) advances to play Rockdale County Saturday at 2 p.m. at the University of West Georgia.

"It's back-to-back years for us and this year we need to do something," Lovejoy head coach Cedric King said. "Last year we made it to the Final Four and got smoked and our goal this year is to get to the championship."

In Wednesday's game, River Ridge led early but Lovejoy took an 8-7 lead thanks to a Layla Hood basket at the 5:18 mark of the first quarter. The Wildcats never relinquished the lead from that point on.

Lovejoy led 20-14 at the end of the first quarter and 34-26 at halftime.

River Ridge rallied and came to within one (41-40) with three minutes remaining in the third quarter but that was as close as the Knights would get.

Lovejoy went into overdrive in the fourth quarter, scoring 26 points in the final stanza to take the victory.

"It's just a wonderful thing and I'm proud of my girls for fighting through and finishing the way they did," King said.

Bryana Preston led Lovejoy with 26 points, 19 of which came in the fourth quarter.

"She's showing her money's worth right?" King said. "She's showing why she's a Power Five player, she's showing why she won Region 5 Player of the Year and instead of winning a popularity contest, she's shown that on the court...and I'm proud of her."

Also scoring in double figures for the Wildcats were La'Nya Foster with 16, Camiah Muldrow with 11 and Hood with 10.

Simone Goins and Kayla Cleaveland led River Ridge (28-2) with 13 each.

"Hat's off to them," King said. "They proved why they're the No. 1 team in the state. They're scary good and the future is so bright for River Ridge."

River Ridge won 21 straight games going into Wednesday's game.

Lovejoy has won 17 straight, including an 80-32 victory over Glynn Academy in the first round of the state tournament and a 69-53 victory over Sprayberry in the second round.

"We score points," King said of Lovejoy's prolific offense this season. "Our players are going to score points and (River Ridge) showed they can score points too, impressive for both teams. I'm amazed and I've never had a team that can score points like this."