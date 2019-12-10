COLLEGE PARK - Sunday evening marked Kids Jam night for the College Park Skyhawks but there was a Clayton County Public School also sitting in the stands that night watching the dramatic win.
Popular rap artist and College Park native 2Chainz is a partial owner of the team and graduated from North Clayton High School. But when the North Clayton Eagles basketball program walked through the door, it was very low-key to the point you would have missed them.
Head boys basketball coach and athletic director Martisse Troup was there with a smile on his face and the Lady Eagles were in tow behind head coach Fred Hill. All that was noticeable in the middle of Kids Jam was the game on the court.
"2Chainz provided the tickets to North Clayton for the boys and girls to come to check out the arena and the facility," Troup said. "It's a beautiful facility. We need to have some state playoff games here."
Troup had been following the Skyhawks for most of the season. He knows Phil Cofer and a few other players that came to one of the Eagles games this season. But it wasn't because of Troup asking for them to show up, his assistant coach, Andre Malone, was a teammate with them in college.
"We've just come to support and it's good for the community as well," Troup said. "This is a thriving area and there's a lot of good things going on in the city of College Park."
On the other side, girls basketball coach Hill mentioned the tickets and how 2Chainz has supported North Clayton over the past few years.
"He comes by very often every year," Hill said. "He supports us and we support him. Knowing that's his home and everything it's a family environment. We're trying to bring more unity back to College Park, North Clayton and the area. We brought our kids and parents and we're supporting one another. That's what it's all about, the only way we come together is to get together. The only way we gain power is through unity."
