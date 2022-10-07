Drew’s Danny Ortega and Jonesboro’s Queen Adams won the individual titles at Wednesday’s Clayton County Cross Country Championships.

North Clayton finished as the boys team champion with 74 points, ahead of a close top four that also featured Drew (79), Morrow (82) and Forest Park (88). Jonesboro was fifth, followed by Mundy’s Mill, Riverdale and Mount Zion in sixth through eighth.

The Mount Zion girls won county with 57 points. Mundy’s Mill was a close second at 60, Riverdale took third at 63 and Morrow was fourth at 67. They were followed by Lovejoy in fifth and North Clayton in sixth.

Ortega won the boys championship with a time of 16 minutes, 58.93 seconds, and Forest Park’s Andres Laguna was runner-up in 17:48.41. Morrow’s Jadon Harris placed third at 18:02.19, followed by Jonesboro’s Markeis Davis in fourth at 18:22.16.

North Clayton was led by JayVen Mack (18:22.63) and JayVon Mack (18:45.55) in fifth and sixth individually. Morrow’s Mark Johnson (seventh, 18:53.44), Jonesboro’s Quentin Adams (eighth, 19:06.58), Morrow’s William Vault (ninth, 19:09.70) and Drew’s Steven Ortega (10th, 19:18.69) rounded out the boys top 10.

Adams won the girls individual title with a time of 21:35.43, holding off challenges from runner-up Kaliyah Brown of Riverdale (21:46.58) and third-place Keilynn Vazquez of Drew (21:49.95). Lovejoy’s Charity Tukes took fourth in 22:29.30, while Mundy’s Mill runners Kalyah Dillard (fifth, 22:38.67) and Keianna West (sixth, 22:53.69) were close behind.

Rounding out the girls top 10 were Drew’s Gabriel Chambers (seventh, 23:09.31), Forest Park’s Jimena Castillo (eighth, 23:15.13) and the Morrow pair of Tiffanie Jackson (ninth, 25:22.83) and Asia Ellison (10th, 25:24.47).

Melanie Ramirez Palacio was Mount Zion’s top girls finisher in 11th (26:19.76).