Former North Clayton star Kindle Vildor was selected by the Chicago Bears in Saturday’s NFL Draft.
Vildor, a 5-foot-10, 191-pound cornerback, went in the fifth round with the No. 163 overall pick.
“(Vildor) was one of my higher rated players coming into (Saturday),” NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. “His ability to play above the rim, to elevate. He plays bigger than his size. He’s very comfortable from off coverage with that burst. … The ball coverage you love with 9 career interceptions. He’s got ball skills.”
In 2018, Vildor had a breakout season and was a first-team All-Sun Belt Conference and second-team All-American selection after making 42 tackles and a team-high four interceptions. He also broke up 11 passes.
Despite missing time with an ankle injury last season, he had 27 tackles, two interceptions and six pass breakups.
His college play earned an invitation to the Senior Bowl, where he was one of the week’s standouts. His interception and 22-yard return was a highlight play of the annual showcase.
Vildor also participated in the invitation-only NFL Combine, where he showed well physically. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.44 seconds, put up 22 repetitions in the 225-pound bench press and had a 39 1/2-inch vertical leap.
