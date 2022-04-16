Everything for Marcus Georges-Hunt is about staying calm.

His basketball journey has taken him around the world, from the gym at North Clayton High School to playing professionally over 7,000 miles away in China and now, amazingly, right back where it all started with the College Park Skyhawks in Clayton County.

But no matter where he was playing or who was in front of him, one thing was always the same.

“Someone once told me that if the house was burning down I would say, ‘Stay calm and we’ll get out,’” Georges-Hunt said. “I don’t like to panic; in my opinion, panicking makes things worse. Even when I play the games, I just want to stay efficient. As far as field goal percentages and all of that, I don’t force anything. I just stick to my game, and that’s it.”

The variables changed, but he did not.

It was part of what helped him become North Clayton High School’s all-time leading scorer with 2,189 points in a four-year varsity career. During his senior season he helped North Clayton reach the state semifinals in Class AAAA, winning the classification’s Player of The Year honors. Not only did those years help him earn a scholarship at Georgia Tech, they fostered some of his most crucial traits as a player.

“Every level taught me something different,” Georges-Hunt recalled. “I was the only freshman on the varsity team; my dad was on the (coaching) staff as well. It was something from within as far as just working hard all the time. Nobody forced me to get in the gym; it was something I wanted to do. The work ethic just came from within.”

Learning has always been another crucial piece of the puzzle for Georges-Hunt. He has had career experiences many players his age, 28, never attain. All of it works together to form different elements of his decision-making, from his workout habits to identifying what was most important to him in life. The latter helped inform his college decision, a commitment to Georgia Tech that was more complex than it appeared on the surface.

“Originally I was going to go to Louisville or Florida State,” he said. “Nobody really knows that. I had time to think on it, and a big part of it was being able to play in front of my family, my aunt, my brothers, my coaches, my friends from high school and then, in my opinion, being in the best college basketball conference. I felt like it was a great fit.”

He played in 130 games across four years for the Yellow Jackets, starting all but one of them. He was a model of durability who improved his scoring average every season from 10.8 points per game as a freshman all the way up to 16.7 as a senior. But his crunch time heroics were what made him a fan favorite in Atlanta. In particular, he recalls three buzzer-beaters: Tipping in a winner against a top-10 ranked Miami team in his freshman year, a 3-pointer against Boston College as a sophomore and a tough shot to beat Notre Dame at the horn in his senior season.

“I was just always staying calm in those moments,” he said. “The coaching staff just believed in me and trusted in me. Having the confidence to take that shot was about knowing the type of work I put in. In those huddles, it was just about staying calm.”

Always working, always learning and above all, always calm.

The pros have carried him to every corner of the country. Two stints with the Maine Red Claws in the G-League, time with the Orlando Magic, Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves dot his career.

His longest NBA stint was in Minnesota during the 2017-18 season. He helped the Timberwolves snap a 14-year playoff drought with an overtime win on the final day of the regular season and even appeared in two postseason games against the Houston Rockets.

Four years later, Georges-Hunt would still know what to do against the 2018 Rockets if needed.

“I still have the scouting report from that series,” Georges-Hunt said, again illustrating how much he is always learning. “That was a thick book. It wasn’t like the players changed (from the regular season), but the scouting is a lot different.”

After an injury cut his 2018-19 season short, he ended up in China playing with the Guangzhou Loong-Lions and the Sichuan Blue Whales, where he averaged 25.4 points in 71 games across two pandemic-altered seasons.

“Basketball is a whirlwind,” he said about the China experience. “It takes you distances; it’s a tricky business. You learn in different places, there’s a different way they go about doing things. I just know how the game of basketball works. I wish I knew what it was when I was younger. It makes it easier for me if my son wanted to play basketball —I could really break it down for him.”

And after everything, the man who dominated the Clayton County basketball season more than a decade ago is right back there with the G-League’s College Park Skyhawks.

He still wants to make it back to the NBA, citing his optimism for upcoming summer camps with NBA teams in the hopes of earning a spot on a roster when the 2022-23 season tips off in October. But regardless of what comes next for him, so much has come together for him in the strangest way.

He plays in front of his family and friends, just like he always wanted at Georgia Tech. He has one of his own even, now with two children. College Park’s home arena is just over five miles away from North Clayton High School. He started 17 games for College Park, including helping the team win 11 in a row down the stretch to sneak into the postseason.

“A lot of times people say they can’t read me,” he said. “I’m not going to say I show no emotions, but for me, I am always trying to stay balanced. Life has its ups and its downs, but I try to always stay in the middle.”

Through all of those ups and downs, he is still calm as ever.