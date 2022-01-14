North Clayton graduate Marcus Georges-Hunt is headed back home as a new member of the College Park Skyhawks, the team announced Friday.

Georges-Hunt, a 6-foot-5 guard, most recently played for the Sichuan Blue Whales of the Chinese Basketball Association during the 2020-21 season before he was claimed by the Skyhawks. In 41 games (17 starts), Georges-Hunt averaged 25.9 points (.485 FG%/.389 3FG%/.801 FT%), 5.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 28.8 minutes per game.

Georges-Hunt brings two seasons of NBA service to the Atlanta Hawks' G League team, most recently with the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2017-18 season, where he saw action in 42 games. He also played in five games for the Orlando Magic during the 2016-17 season.

He has appeared in the NBA G League on three separate occasions for two different teams. His last NBA G League experience was with the Maine Red Claws, NBA G League affiliate of the Boston Celtics, in the 2018-19 season, where he appeared in nine games (eight starts) and held averages of 13.1 points and 4.6 rebounds in 35.5 minutes. He appeared in one game for the Iowa Wolves during the 2017-18 season, where he scored 34 points off the bench in 40 minutes on November 9, 2017 and was recalled to the Timberwolves the next day. His G League experience began with the Red Claws in 2016-17, where he appeared in 45 games (40 starts) and held averages of 15.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in 36.4 minutes per game. He was named to the All-NBA G League Third Team in 2017.

A four-year player at Georgia Tech, Georges-Hunt appeared in 130 games (129 starts) and recorded collegiate career averages of 13.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 30.9 minutes per game. He was named to the All-ACC second team by the coaches and All-ACC Third Team by the media in his senior season (2015-16).

The 27-year-old is a former star player at North Clayton, where he graduated in 2012. He finished as North Clayton’s all-time leading scorer with 2,189 points.

Georges-Hunt is not expected to play with the Skyhawks until the team’s next home game on Jan. 21, when they will square up against G League Ignite as part of the NBA G League Ignite Tour.