North Clayton grad YaYa Diaby’s NFL dreams came true Friday night.
The defensive end from Louisville was selected in the third round, No. 82 overall, by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL Draft.
Diaby was a third-team All-ACC selection last season after making 37 tackles (14 1/2 for losses) and nine sacks with the Cardinals. In 2021, he had 39 tackles (three for losses) and 1 1/2 sacks after making 18 tackles in 2020, his first season with Louisville.
The 6-foot-3, 263-pounder began his career with two seasons at Georgia Military College, where had had 77 tackles and seven sacks.
