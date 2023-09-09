North Clayton off to best start since 2011

North Clayton is off to its best start in more than 10 years after beating Chattahoochee County 34-13 to improve to 3-1.

North Clayton led 6-0 at the end of the first quarter, 14-0 at halftime, and 26-13 at the end of the third quarter.

In 2011, North Clayton went 3-1 in its first four games and 4-1 in its first five games. That year, the Eagles went 7-4 and made the Class AAAA state playoffs.

In other local high school football action:

Drew 33, Riverdale 0: Drew (1-2 overall, 0-0 in Region 3-AAAAA) picked up its first win of the season Friday night against county Riverdale (0-4, 0-1 in Region 4-AAAA).

Drew led 13-0 at the end of the first quarter, 20-0 at halftime, and 33-0 at the end of the third quarter.

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 34, Forest Park 0: Forest Park (0-3, 0-1 in Region 3-AAAAAA) remains scoreless this season after losing 34-0 Thursday to KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (2-2).

Lovejoy 26, South Atlanta 8: Lovejoy (2-2, 0-1 in Region 3-AAAAAA) got back on the winning track Friday with a 26-8 victory over South Atlanta at Lakewood Stadium.

McDonough 32, Mt. Zion 7: Mt. Zion (0-3, 0-1) opened Region 5-AAAA play with a 32-7 loss to McDonough (3-0, 1-0).

Mundy’s Mill (3-0, 1-0 in Region 3-AAAAAA) had a bye week and is off to its best start since 2005 when the team also went 3-0. Mundy's Mill has wins over Lovejoy, Fayette County, and Riverdale this year.

Jonesboro (2-1, 0-0) is coming off a bye week after beating Dutchtown 30-29 on Sept. 2.