North Clayton off to best start since 2011

North Clayton is off to its best start in more than 10 years after beating Chattahoochee County 34-13 to improve to 3-1.
North Clayton led 6-0 at the end of the first quarter, 14-0 at halftime, and 26-13 at the end of the third quarter.
In 2011, North Clayton went 3-1 in its first four games and 4-1 in its first five games. That year, the Eagles went 7-4 and made the Class AAAA state playoffs.
In other local high school football action:
Drew 33, Riverdale 0: Drew (1-2 overall, 0-0 in Region 3-AAAAA) picked up its first win of the season Friday night against county Riverdale (0-4, 0-1 in Region 4-AAAA).
Drew led 13-0 at the end of the first quarter, 20-0 at halftime, and 33-0 at the end of the third quarter.
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 34, Forest Park 0: Forest Park (0-3, 0-1 in Region 3-AAAAAA) remains scoreless this season after losing 34-0 Thursday to KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (2-2).
Lovejoy 26, South Atlanta 8: Lovejoy (2-2, 0-1 in Region 3-AAAAAA) got back on the winning track Friday with a 26-8 victory over South Atlanta at Lakewood Stadium.
McDonough 32, Mt. Zion 7: Mt. Zion (0-3, 0-1) opened Region 5-AAAA play with a 32-7 loss to McDonough (3-0, 1-0).
Mundy’s Mill (3-0, 1-0 in Region 3-AAAAAA) had a bye week and is off to its best start since 2005 when the team also went 3-0. Mundy's Mill has wins over Lovejoy, Fayette County, and Riverdale this year.
Jonesboro (2-1, 0-0) is coming off a bye week after beating Dutchtown 30-29 on Sept. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.