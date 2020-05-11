North Clayton senior Xavier Valley has signed with the Northwest Florida State College men’s basketball program.
Valley, a 6-foot-8 wing, served as team captain for North Clayton’s state playoff team as a senior. The four-year varsity starter averaged 15 points.
