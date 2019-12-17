COLLEGE PARK - The recruitment of Onuma Dieke was silently under the radar for the newly minted three-star receiver but at the end of the day, North Clayton's Onuma Dieke had to make his best decision.
Choosing the University of Massachusetts on Dec. 15th came promptly and quickly. But the process began all the way back in September.
"They've been looking at me since September, ever since they followed me on Twitter," Dieke said. "I've been getting love from them every day. Ever since they offered me, I heard from them every day. They asked me how I was doing and how my recruitment was going. After my official visit, it was set in stone. The campus was amazing. The academics speak for itself, it's one of the top-notch academics in the country."
Dieke knows that the University of Massachusetts had its own issue as far as their season record went but the he also knew that it wasn't like they didn't pay attention to their team.
"You can clearly see they put a lot into their football program, and they want to build it up," Dieke said. "With their new indoor facility, with the stadium and the weight room, I believe I can actually grow in UMass."
Dieke's new star status isn't something he carries as a badge of honor either. Instead, he prefers if teams continued to sleep on him because that's how he carried himself through his senior year.
"Go back to sleep on me, if you weren't with me in the beginning there's no reason for you to be with me now," Dieke said. "I'm going to stay with the people that believed in me. UMass believed in me from the beginning. Schools might come in later but that's why I'm signing Wednesday. I'm set in stone with UMass.
"If you've been sleep on me or continue to sleep on me, I'm not going to live into the hype or the stars because I'm still going to stick to who I truly am and was from the beginning," he continued. "I know who I am, I knew I could ball. I could play with any five star or four star out there. Just cause I ain't have no stars, it didn't mean nothing to me."
Dieke worked hard all season for a team that fell by the wayside after making the playoffs in his sophomore year. But it provided a new hunger for him to build from. He built a mental fortitude that became the groundwork for him.
"I didn't come from a winning program," Dieke said. "I came from a tough season where we were 1-9 and this season 2-8. It wasn't always perfect. There was a lot of adversity. To know that UMass believed in me from the beginning, it felt like North Clayton built me up mentally and physically for the future."