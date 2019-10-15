COLLEGE PARK - Looking through the waves of recruiting one player still stands out in Clayton County as his commitment decision is still pending.
But don't let that fool you, he's still finding ways to contribute on the field in 2019 for a team that's still growing in their own in 2019.
Onuma Dieke hasn't committed, and that's considerably shocking for the well-versed offensive threat North Clayton High possesses on the field. But it should be known that he's taking the life-changing situation seriously as he's focused on waiting until the time is right for him to make that right choice for him in his future.
The senior doesn't take personal accomplishments well either. He's been an offensive threat for years and was great in 2018 and through the first half of 2019 continues to produce on the field for the team and he'll use his hunger to reach the next level to push him. But don't tell him that he's been great on the field.
"Great?" Dieke asked with a hint of skepticism. "I haven’t done anything great yet. My team is sitting at 1-5. There’s nothing great about that but my hunger will continue to push me to the next level."
There are some offers on the table for Dieke who's already made it known he'll play basketball in 2019 but where does that place his decision to commit to college. The timeline is short enough for fans to see that it'll happen sometime between the start of the football offseason and when he'll take the court for the North Clayton Eagles basketball team.
"After the season when my high school football career comes to an end," Dieke said. "I will plan on making a decision before heading into my basketball season."
Seeing the many names and players getting the big school offers and getting to the next level of their playing careers is something that everyone can see in the day of modern social media. The amount of pressure on an athlete to commit is often seen as they hope to show everyone they can make it to the college level and show their worth.
But Dieke isn't like that. Rather than be stressed into making rushed decision, he's been the opposite.
"I congratulate them, seeing all of my boys eat especially being part of the Rising Senior All Star Game," Dieke said. "Being part of the best of best kids in the 2020 class in GA, really filled my hunger because I did not have any offers going into that game but kept grinding and now I stand at three-stars and just patiently waiting for a couple more schools to give a kid a chance. That’s all I need. North Clayton gave me a chance as a young inexperienced sophomore on varsity and now look at me."