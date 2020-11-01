The Peach Belt Conference Board of Directors voted to hold a 16-game basketball season starting in January of 2021.
The board made the decision last Thursday after a recommendation from the PBC athletic directors. The schedule, including games for Clayton State, will be released in the coming weeks.
"There were so many factors to consider when discussing basketball this season," said PBC commissioner David Brunk. "Our Board took all of those into consideration before making this decision, which we feel strikes the perfect balance between providing a good experience for our student-athletes and dealing with the health, safety and economic realities surrounding this pandemic."
PBC teams will have the institutional autonomy to schedule up to six additional games to reach the NCAA allowable maximum of 22 if they so desire. Teams may also play up to three exempt contests (exhibitions, scrimmages) any time after the practice start date of Nov. 1. All PBC programs will adhere to the recently released recommendations of the NCAA Sport Science Institute.
The top four teams at the end of the regular season will advance to the PBC Tournament which will be held March 6-7. Tournament details will be announced at a later date.
