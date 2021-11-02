The College Park Skyhawks, the official G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, and Peachtree TV, sister station of CBS46 and part of the Meredith Corporation, announced Tuesday that Peachtree TV will serve as the official broadcast home of the Skyhawks for home games played at the Gateway Center Arena @ College Park.

Well-known talent from Peachtree TV and CBS46 will play an integral role on the broadcast teams throughout the upcoming season.

“After 18 months with no Skyhawks basketball, we are thrilled to be partnering with the Skyhawks again,” said CBS46 and Peachtree TV Vice President and General Manager, Deborah Collura. “We look forward to bringing fans all the thrilling action on the court and showcasing the vibrant and exciting community of College Park. We know the community is excited to have this team back, and we share those same feelings about broadcasting the Skyhawks games on Peachtree TV.”

In addition, the Peachtree TV logo will also be featured in the arena, including visible signage during the broadcast in front of the scorer’s table. During the 2019-20 NBA G League season, the Skyhawks’ broadcast home was Peachtree TV.

“To restart this amazing, collaborative partnership with Peachtree TV and CBS46 is really special to us,” said Andrew Saltzman, chief revenue officer of the Hawks and College Park Skyhawks. “We know sports franchises are part of the community they call home, and we believe that this partnership will be very impactful to the Southside.”

The Skyhawks will return for the first regular season game since March 2020 when they host the Maine Celtics on Friday, Nov. 5. The game, presented by Emory Healthcare, is set for a 7 p.m. tip at the Gateway Center Arena @ College Park.