RIVERDALE - Riverdale is experiencing a renaissance of sorts in Clayton County as a team that's on the way to a potential postseason berth, but the recruitment scene has been silent.
Enter senior Phalon Daniels.
This season has been impressive for the running back as he's closing in on 609 rushing yards and has carried the ball into the endzone for six touchdowns this year to lead the Raiders.
But outside of the outstanding play on the field, he's been very quiet on the recruitment side. The simple answer to the issue behind it is, he doesn't have any offers.
It's holding him back in a way because there isn't a future home for the running back to head to. It hasn't deterred him from performing on the field as he's working to get to the next level as a player it's up to him to get to the next level.
"I have an eight month old daughter who had already made myself push through barriers I wouldn’t even begin to cross," Daniels said.
The call to reach the next level of his career is always open to him but he's only focused on controlling the way he presents himself on and off the field. As it stands, not having an offer to his name could make it a tough road for him to climb over the season.
While other players are getting offers and committing, there is no reason to worry about him dwelling on what others get.
"I can say that me dwelling on others offers and opportunities won’t do anything for me," Daniels said. "I know my time is coming and I know God has a plan for me. I just want to continue to do what’s right and hopefully I can end up successful."