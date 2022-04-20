Positive Athlete Georgia has announced its 2021-22 South Atlanta Regional winners, and five local athletes and one coach were celebrated by the organization.

Each high school sport had one athlete recognized for the honor, and area athletes representing their sport were Jonesboro’s Tyson Miller (boys basketball), Elite Scholars’ Mekhi Woods (boys golf), Mundy’s Mill’s Chandler Dollar (flag football), Lovejoy’s Amar’e Alexander (baseball) and Riverdale’s Jonathan Fontenelle (boys swim and dive). In addition, Forest Park’s Roshawnga Bing was the regional coaching award winner for girls sports.

Positive Athlete Georgia recognizes young athletes who have overcome difficult circumstances, given back to their schools and communities in a significant way, or just have an infectious positive attitude that makes everyone around them a better person.