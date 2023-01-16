For the last decade, Gwinnett native Jarrett Christian has helped high school athletes realize their dreams of playing college basketball and earning a degree.

A former standout player at Duluth High School who played two years of college basketball at the University of North Georgia, Christian established PRO Movement Athletics in 2013 to aid prep players in finding a college home. More than 200 student-athletes, many from Gwinnett, Henry and Clayton counties, have received opportunities to play in college through marketing, strategy and programs provided by PRO Movement Athletics’ National Prospect Placement Program.

Pointing out that fewer than 1% of high school athletes go on to Division I careers while 7% of high school seniors are able to make the move to Division II, Division III or NAIA institutions, Christian — who earned a degree in business administration from North Georgia in 2013 — said there’s more to college basketball than just high-profile programs like Duke and UConn.

“Not everybody can play at the big Division I schools that we know and watch on TV,” he said. “When I was trying to get recruited, I learned a few things, and I’ve taken what I learned in my business classes to come up with a business model to market student-athletes to get them to the next level.”

Besides helping student-athletes make connections with college recruiters through video and other marketing avenues, PRO Movement Athletics hosts three showcases each year — Spring Showdown in March, Summer Madness in June and Fall Fastbreak in October. The next showcase is scheduled for March 26 at McDonough High School.

“College coaches throughout Georgia and the Southeast come to these events to see the student-athletes and a lot of kids get scholarship offers and opportunities from the showcases,” said Christian, who also said the National Prospect Placement Program has generated some $10 million in scholarship opportunities, not just for Georgia students but for students in other states and students from six other countries.

Clayton County students who have earned scholarships through PRO Movement Athletics include Kelsee Arnold (Mundy’s Mill), Reginald Scurry (North Clayton), Marquez Abernathy (North Clayton), Jamal Johnson (North Clayton), Kiana Glenn (Mundy’s Mill), Antonio Gordon (Morrow) and Kierre Davis (Mundy’s Mill).

Recognizing that not everyone can afford the fees PRO Movement Athletics and other recruiting programs require, Christian said his company is set to establish PRO Elevation, a 501c3 nonprofit that will raise funds — primarily from community donors — to provide assistance to deserving student-athletes.

“A lot of student-athletes aren’t able to afford our program or any other program like ours,” he said. “We wanted to create a platform not just for under-the-radar student-athletes but also for families that may not have the financial means to pay for these programs.

“This is a way for the community to give back and directly impact the trajectory of young people. We’ll be able to reach more student-athletes and help more kids get to the next level, whether that’s a two-year degree or a four-year degree.”

For more information, visit www.pro-evaluation.net.