The GHSA’s announcement that all spring sports seasons would be canceled was especially hard on the girls soccer team at Mundy’s Mill High School. After playing seven games, the girls were beginning to gel as a team and were three region wins away from securing a spot in the playoffs for the second time within the past five years.
Xaria Orjiako, who plays forward and outside defender, is one of six seniors on the team whose final season was cut short.
“When they told us they were canceling all sports it was kinda like a slap in the face because most of us were seniors, so we were looking forward to our last year playing soccer,” Orjiako said.
Orjiako is the school’s all-time leading scorer leader with a total of 84 goals to go along with 21 assists. She has been named region player of the year, selected for the all-star team twice and is considered one of the top players in Georgia. Orijako was also on pace to break her own record for most goals scored in a single season.
“She’s the best soccer player we’ve had that has come through Mundy’s Mill High School,” Mundy's Mill head coach Julius Omotayo said while noting that Orjiako holds all of the school’s records despite playing for just over two seasons.
Senior captain Chanel Green was upset not only about missing out on a chance to qualify for the playoffs, but also about the loss of the social aspects of being part of a team.
“It was sad because I was looking forward to the season like going to the championship and having a senior night,” Green explained. “I didn’t play volleyball this year so I was really looking forward to the soccer senior night.”
Omotayo described Green as the star defender of the team. She has played on the varsity team since her freshman year and has been named to the all-region team. Despite not being able to play with her team, Green is still trying to stay in shape by running in the neighborhood.
Omotayo has continued to reach out to his team members during the pandemic, wishing them well and telling them how he missed being their coach and teacher. He even sent them a video of Peppa the Pig.
“My players like to watch the cartoon before they play, kind of like their pregame ritual,” he explained.
“The young ladies would eat together and we would discuss the keys to winning the game and they would watch this funny video of Peppa the Pig. I sent them that video to kind of remind them of our pregame ritual.”
Omotayo also encourages them to get out of the house and stay active, even if it isn’t soccer related. He is still optimistic despite the unfortunate finish to the season. He hopes the spread of the disease gets under control so he can get back to planning and preparing for the next season.
He says that he’s learned to appreciate things while being in quarantine and that the experience gave him a valuable life lesson.
“It gave me a better reflection of the need to take life seriously,” he said. “Show the people that you appreciate them and you love them.”
The Grady Sports Bureau is part of the sports media program at the University of Georgia’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication.
