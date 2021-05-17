Jonesboro’s girls excelled in the Class AAAAA Track and Field Championships at Carrollton over the weekend.
Queens Adams and Yahnari Lyons won individual state champions and the Cardinals tied with Jackson-Atlanta for fourth place in the team standings at 43 points. Their total wasn’t far off champion Woodward Academy (59.5), runner-up St. Pius (53) and third-place Banneker (51).
Lyons did her usual work in the sprints, highlighted by a victory in the 200-meter dash in 24.07 seconds. She also was state runner-up in the 100 at 11.88 seconds. The sophomore’s big season also included a sweep of the Region 3-AAAAA championships and the Clayton County titles in the 100 and 200.
Adams was the AAAAA champion in the high jump at 5 feet, 4 inches, improving on the 5-0 mark she reached in winning the 3-AAAAA title. She won the Clayton title at 5-2 in March.
Jonesboro’s state placers list also featured Ayana Pugh, who was fourth in the shot put at 39-6 1/2, and Kamora Taylor, who was seventh in the 100 at 12.48. Pugh was region and county champion in the shot put this season before the state meet.
The Cardinals’ 400 relay finished as state runner-up with a time of 48.14.
The Jonesboro boys team got a memorable performance from Emmanuel Campbell in the triple jump. His best leap of 44-6 1/2 was good for second in AAAAA.
Mundy’s Mill’s Corey Barnes also stood out in the AAAAA boys meet by placing in two events. Barnes was third in the 200 (22.15) and fifth in the 100 (10.93).
In AAAAAA, Lovejoy’s Tia Williams was a two-time state placer, finishing third in both of her events. She ran the 300 hurdles in 43.88 seconds and had a time of 55.85 in the 400. The Wildcats’ Bryan Puckett finished sixth in the boys shot put at 49-11 1/2.
Morrow’s Damian Fantroy sped to a runner-up finish in the AAAAAA boys 100 with a time of 10.71 seconds. The Mustangs’ Kennedy Hood placed fourth in the girls long jump at 17-8 1/2.
Riverdale’s boys placed in the 3,200 relay at the AAAA state meet in Albany with a time of 8:47.36.
