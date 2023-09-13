Ransome named PBC Defender of the Week

MORROW — The Peach Belt Conference (selected Clayton State University men's soccer defender Christian Ransome as its first Defender of the Week of the 2023 season.

This is the first career Defender of the Week award for Ransome.

The Lakers went 2-0 to start the 2023 season after defeating Catawba 3-0 and the University of Montevallo 4-1.

Ransome scored his first career goal in the Catawba match.

As a defensive unit, the Lakers only allowed one goal and opponents were only able to muster 10 shots.

Other individual honors for the week were Lander's Christian Hatley, who was named Player of the Week, and USC-Aiken's Tyler Hughes, who was named Goalkeeper of the Week.