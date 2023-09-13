Ransome named PBC Defender of the Week

MORROW — The Peach Belt Conference (selected Clayton State University men's soccer defender Christian Ransome as its first Defender of the Week of the 2023 season.
This is the first career Defender of the Week award for Ransome.
The Lakers went 2-0 to start the 2023 season after defeating Catawba 3-0 and the University of Montevallo 4-1.
Ransome scored his first career goal in the Catawba match.
As a defensive unit, the Lakers only allowed one goal and opponents were only able to muster 10 shots.
Other individual honors for the week were Lander's Christian Hatley, who was named Player of the Week, and USC-Aiken's Tyler Hughes, who was named Goalkeeper of the Week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.