JONESBORO - There are numerous athletes coming into the final weeks of the regular season in their sports but one athletes lack of interest to next-level programs happens to be at Jonesboro High School.
Rasheed Singleton is listed as an athlete for the Jonesboro Cardinals but he's being held back from committing. Not because he wants to, but because he's entering the final weeks without an offer to his name.
"Not having an offer is disappointing," Singleton said. "Knowing that I can compete at the next level. I feel as if I had the opportunity, I would prove myself worthy for any offer."
The student-athlete isn't just a football player either, he's a two-sport athlete and plays baseball during the spring season. Considering how successful he's been on the field this year the 5-foot-9's lack of offers is puzzling. But that hasn't stopped him yet.
He's got a desire to make his family proud and have the hard work pay off but, he also thinks his recruitment has been slow as he believes colleges are finishing their football seasons. From his eyes and position though, it's still frustrating.
"Often, it is very frustrating, but I will continue to grind," Singleton said about how taxing it is to see others get offers. "Hopefully my offer will come."
From an academic standpoint, Singleton is looking for a college that is well-rounded and offers a degree that's like what he wants to major in. Of course, he doesn't want it to be a one-sided love in college.
He wants to bring hard work, effort, desire and dedication to his future college home.