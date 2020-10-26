The Forest Park cross country teams had runner-up finishes over the weekend in the Region 3-AAAAA Championships at Locust Grove.
The girls team was led by a pair of top-10 finishers, Yessenia Serratos and Adriana Laguna. Serratos was seventh with a time of 24 minutes, 49 seconds, while Laguna was eighth in 25:14. Carolina Galaviz (11th, 26:49), Jimena Castillo (13th, 27:23), Ashley Rodriguez (19th, 32:17) and Jasmin Vega (20th, 37:48) also finished in the top 20.
The Forest Park boys were led by a ninth-place finish from Andres Laguna, who finished in 20:10. He was backed up by four other top-20 finishers — Nicholas Jefferson (12th, 21:56), Lucas Tadeo (16th, 22:56), Nathan Jefferson (18th, 25:36) and Gary Spencer (19th, 29:08).
Private school Woodward Academy swept the team titles.
Jonesboro’s Chemar McGhee was 10th overall (20:34) in the boys race, followed by Mundy’s Mill’s Davin Butler in 11th (21:41). Mundy’s Mill also had Bryson Ogletree (15th, 22:54), Derek Folks (17th, 23:23) and Jacobi Barnes (20th, 30:52) in the top 20. Drew’s Danny Ortega-Mendoza was 14th individually in 22:14.
In the girls race, Drew’s Gabriel Chambers was 10th in 26:06 and Tabia Woods was 14th in 27:53. Mundy’s Mill put three girls runners in the top 20 — T’Nyah McCray (12th, 27:22), Asha Shabazz (16th, 29:57) and Joshlynn McClarin (18th, 32:08).
Hydara, Mount Zion shine in 5-AAAA
North Clayton’s Mustapha Hydara was seventh overall, and the Mount Zion boys cross country team took fourth in Saturday’s Region 5-AAAA Championships at Locust Grove.
Hydara finished the race in 20:03, best among Clayton County runners.
Mount Zion’s finish was powered by four runners in the top 20. Evan Echols was 12th in 20:47, Jose Mejia was 13th in 21:01, Elmer Torres was 14th in 21:36 and Nathan Savery was 16th in 21:56.
In the girls competition, Riverdale had two high finishes from Reyna Olivares (third, 25:35) and Lydiana Styles (sixth, 27:38).
Morrow boys fifth in 4-AAAAAA
The Morrow boys cross country team placed fifth over the weekend in the Region 4-AAAAAA Championships at Arabia Mountain.
Its top finishers were Marcus Rayner (24th, 21:57), Phong Nguyen (25th, 22:07), Kalif Walston (29th, 22:41) and Angel Rivera (30th, 22:53).
Morrow’s Lauren Brice (23rd, 30:50) and Carolina Rivera (25th, 30:59) fared well in the girls competition.
