The Rex Mill Middle girls and the Eddie White Middle boys won the team titles at the Clayton County Middle School Track and Field Championships.
Rex Mill won the girls championship comfortably with 80 points, while M.D. Roberts was runner-up at 54 and Morrow took third at 48.
Three boys teams were in a tight pack at the top with Eddie White’s 88 points finishing in front of runner-up Rex Mill (79.75) and third-place North Clayton (73).
Event winners in the meet are as follows:
Boys
Eddie White
Eli Williams (200-meter dash, 23.95 seconds)
Caleb Carson (110 hurdles, 16.97)
Elite Scholars
Joseph Archibong (long jump, 19 feet, 2 inches)
Kendrick
Oscar Gutierrez (1,600, 5:26.02 and 800, 2:20.28)
M.D. Roberts
Nivek McNair (discus, 106-5)
North Clayton
Jermia Collier (400, 54.02)
400 relay (47.30)
Rex Mill
Jontavius Wyman (high jump, 5-4)
Quinterius Gipson (100, 11.92)
1,600 relay (3:53.83)
Riverdale
Samuel Daly (triple jump, 34-4)
Tobias Franklin (shot put, 35-8 1/2)
Girls
Adamson
Jonellise Cox (high jump, 4-6)
Trinitee Anderson (shot put, 23-9)
M.D. Roberts
Anich Brock (discus, 70-3)
NiSilvia Pringle (1,600, 6:23.53)
Morrow
Savannah Dockery (long jump, 15-3 1/4)
Pointe South
DonTrea Wilson (400, 1:06.40)
Corteria Atkins (100 hurdles, 18.43)
Rex Mill
Rayna Brown (800, 2:46.52 and 200, 27.61)
400 relay (54.39)
1,600 relay (4:32.91)
Riverdale
Dace Muzic (triple jump, 30-11)
Utopian Academy
Kayilynn Straughn (100, 13.64)
