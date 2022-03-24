The Rex Mill Middle girls and the Eddie White Middle boys won the team titles at the Clayton County Middle School Track and Field Championships.

Rex Mill won the girls championship comfortably with 80 points, while M.D. Roberts was runner-up at 54 and Morrow took third at 48.

Three boys teams were in a tight pack at the top with Eddie White’s 88 points finishing in front of runner-up Rex Mill (79.75) and third-place North Clayton (73).

Event winners in the meet are as follows:

Boys

Eddie White

Eli Williams (200-meter dash, 23.95 seconds)

Caleb Carson (110 hurdles, 16.97)

Elite Scholars

Joseph Archibong (long jump, 19 feet, 2 inches)

Kendrick

Oscar Gutierrez (1,600, 5:26.02 and 800, 2:20.28)

M.D. Roberts

Nivek McNair (discus, 106-5)

North Clayton

Jermia Collier (400, 54.02)

400 relay (47.30)

Rex Mill

Jontavius Wyman (high jump, 5-4)

Quinterius Gipson (100, 11.92)

1,600 relay (3:53.83)

Riverdale

Samuel Daly (triple jump, 34-4)

Tobias Franklin (shot put, 35-8 1/2)

Girls

Adamson

Jonellise Cox (high jump, 4-6)

Trinitee Anderson (shot put, 23-9)

M.D. Roberts

Anich Brock (discus, 70-3)

NiSilvia Pringle (1,600, 6:23.53)

Morrow

Savannah Dockery (long jump, 15-3 1/4)

Pointe South

DonTrea Wilson (400, 1:06.40)

Corteria Atkins (100 hurdles, 18.43)

Rex Mill

Rayna Brown (800, 2:46.52 and 200, 27.61)

400 relay (54.39)

1,600 relay (4:32.91)

Riverdale

Dace Muzic (triple jump, 30-11)

Utopian Academy

Kayilynn Straughn (100, 13.64)