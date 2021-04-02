The Riverdale boys and the Lovejoy girls closed March by winning the team titles at the Clayton County Track and Field Championships.
Riverdale finished with 125 points to top the boys division ahead of runner-up Lovejoy’s 92 and third-place Mundy’s Mill’s 87. Morrow (70.5) and Drew (61.5) rounded out the boys top five.
The girls team title chase was a tight one with Lovejoy squeaking past Jonesboro by a 136-129 margin. Mundy’s Mill was third at 97, followed by Riverdale (62) and Drew (59) in the top five.
Jonesboro’s Yahnari Lyons starred in the girls meet, including a sweep of the 100- and 200-meter dash races in 12.16 seconds and 25.32 seconds, respectively. She also was county champion in the 100 hurdles with a time of 14.30.
Teammate Ayana Pugh was a double-winner in the throws, taking first in the discus at 90 feet, 8 inches and the shot put at 37-2. Mundy’s Mill’s Haley Miller was second in both throws (89-3 in discus, 33-6 in shot). Jonesboro’s girls also got a win from Queens Adams in the high jump (5-2).
Girls champion Lovejoy was led wins from Tia Williams in the 400 (57.34) and the 300 hurdles (45.15). Williams and teammate Nyah Pierce (1:01.10) went 1-2 in the 400, and the Wildcats also went 1-2 in the pole vault as Harmony Clark and Emily Alexander both cleared 6-0.
Lovejoy also got a county title in the triple jump from Desiree McAdams (35-0), and wins in both the 400 relay (49.92) and 1,600 relay (4:16.49).
Drew’s Tabia Woods dominated the distance races with a time of 6:39.13 in the 1,600 and 15:15 in the 3,200.
Riverdale’s Lydiana Styles won the 800 in 2:38.02, and the Raiders also won the 3,200 relay in 12:42. Morrow’s Kennedy Hood was first in the long jump at 17-4.
Boys champion Riverdale got a nice two days from Anthony McKennie, who was county champion in the 1,600 (5:08.52) and 3,200 (11:55). Teammate Kristopher Favers was first in the 300 hurdles (41.91), and the Raiders went 1-2-3 in the 800 with the trio of Eric Scandrett (2:10.45), Joshua Atuahene (2:11.10) and McKennie (2:11.31).
Lovejoy’s Bryan Puckett won the shot put (44-1 1/2) and the discus (114-10), and teammate Amaru Bonelli won the 110 hurdles (15.88). The Wildcats also picked up a win in the 3,200 relay in 9:01.
Third-place Mundy’s Mill had three Clayton champions — Shawn Jarrett in the 400 (51.85), Josh Ofor in the high jump (5-6) and Jaylen Scott in the long jump (21-4).
Fourth-place Morrow got an individual title from Damian Fantroy in the 100 (10.94), as well as victories in the 400 relay (43.60) and the 1,600 relay (3:37.52).
Jonesboro’s Emmanuel Campbell also was one of the meet’s standouts with titles in the 200 (22.60) and the triple jump (45-6).
TRACK AND FIELD
Clayton County Track and Field Championships
Final results
BOYS
Team standings
1. Riverdale, 125
2. Lovejoy, 92
3. Mundy’s Mill, 87
4. Morrow, 70.5
5. Drew, 61.5
6. Jonesboro, 42
7. Elite Scholars, 39
8. Forest Park, 37
9. Mount Zion, 34
10. North Clayton, 4
100
1. Damian Fantroy, Morrow, 10.94
2. Hakem Hodges, Drew, 11.17
3. Emmanuel Campbell, Jonesboro, 11.18
4. Corey Barnes, Mundy’s Mill, 11.20
5. Taariik Brett, Mount Zion, 11.34
6. Kristopher Favers, Riverdale, 11.41
7. Erin Echols, Forest Park, 11.42
8. Michael Joseph, Elite Scholars, 11.70
200
1. Emmanuel Campbell, Jonesboro, 22.60
2. Hakem Hodges, Drew, 22.92
3. Corey Barnes, Mundy’s Mill, 22.93
4. Quintavius James, Morrow, 23.39
5. Shawn Jarrett, Mundy’s Mill, 23.62
6. Dujuan Springer, Mundy’s Mill, 23.75
7. Jakell Mitchell, Jonesboro, 23.79
8. Erin Echols, Forest Park, 23.88
400
1. Shawn Jarrett, Mundy’s Mill, 51.85
2. Robert Smith, Lovejoy, 53.12
3. Khalif-Sekou Walston, Morrow, 53.38
4. Chams Diagne, Drew, 53.48
5. Evan Echols, Mount Zion, 53.73
6. Arlen Epps, Forest Park, 54.03
7. Ervin Thomas, Morrow, 54.04
8. Joshua Atuahene, Riverdale, 54.62
800
1. Eric Scandrett, Riverdale, 2:10.45
2. Joshua Atuahene, Riverdale, 2:11.10
3. Anthony McKennie, Riverdale, 2:11.31
4. Saion Reid, Lovejoy, 2:13.57
5. Ricky Tarver, Morrow, 2:14.77
6. Mario Spencer, Lovejoy, 2:15.18
7. Titus Johnson, Morrow, 2:18.13
8. Demario Sewell, Mundy’s Mill, 2:19.52
1,600
1. Anthony McKennie, Riverdale, 5:08.52
2. Chemar McGhee, Jonesboro, 5:12.10
3. Henry Johnson, Riverdale, 5:23.03
4. Christian Smith, Lovejoy, 5:24.25
5. Demario Sewell, Mundy’s Mill, 5:24.84
6. Danny Ortega, Drew, 5:25.43
7. Andres Laguna, Forest Park, 5:26.33
8. Titus Johnson, Morrow, 5:40.47
3,200
1. Anthony McKennie, Riverdale, 11:55
2. Andres Laguna, Forest Park, 11:56
3. Henry Johnson, Riverdale, 13:07
4. Ja’Quavon Gleaton, Riverdale, 13:21
5. Raphael Seabrooks, Morrow, 13:24
6. Nicholas Jefferson, Forest Park, 13:50
7. Nathan Jefferson, Forest Park, 15:50
110 hurdles
1. Amaru Bonelli, Lovejoy, 15.88
2. Aaron Todd, Mount Zion, 16:34
3. Kalib Branch, Lovejoy, 17.79
300 hurdles
1. Kristopher Favers, Riverdale, 41.91
2. Amaru Bonelli, Lovejoy, 42.07
3. Shawn Jarrett, Mundy’s Mill, 42.76
4. Aaron Todd, Mount Zion, 42.96
5. Kalib Branch, Lovejoy, 44.63
6. Gary Spencer, Forest Park, 45.23
7. Camiron Collins, Mount Zion, 46.15
8. Chigozie Okonya, Riverdale, 46.50
400 relay
1. Morrow, 43.60
2. Riverdale, 44.08
3. Drew, 44.10
4. Forest Park, 44.44
5. Mundy’s Mill, 44.49
6. Jonesboro, 44.86
7. Lovejoy, 44.87
8. Elite Scholars, 48.62
1,600 relay
1. Morrow, 3:37.52
2. Riverdale, 3:41.00
3. Lovejoy, 3:44.13
4. Drew, 3:48.63
5. Elite Scholars, 3:49.30
6. Jonesboro, 3:51.99
7. Forest Park, 3:55.36
8. Moun Zion, 3:59.55
3,200 relay
1. Lovejoy, 9:01
2. Riverdale, 9:07
3. Morrow, 9:40
4. Elite Scholars, 10:58
High jump
1. Josh Ofor, Mundy’s Mill, 5-6
2. Nicholas Davis, Drew, 5-6
3. Gary Spencer, Forest Park, 5-4
4. Dejuan Thurman, Riverdale, 5-4
5. Dallas Ashley, Mundy’s Mill, 5-2
Long jump
1. Jaylen Scott, Mundy’s Mill, 21-4
2. Chigozie Okonya, Riverdale, 21-3 1/2
3. Aaron Todd, Mount Zion, 20-8 1/2
4. Oluwatosin Olabosinde, Elite Scholars, 20-4
5. Abraham Fafanah, Morrow, 19-8
6. Jacquez Nyantakyi, Drew, 19-7
6. Malik Kirksy, Morrow, 19-7
8. Blake Page, Drew, 19-6
Triple jump
1. Emmanuel Campbell, Jonesboro, 45-6
2. Jacquez Nyantakyi, Drew, 40-9
3. Oluwatosin Olabosinde, Elite Scholars, 39-11
4. Chigozie Okonya, Riverdale, 39-10
5. Travaras Garvin, Riverdale, 38-5 1/2
6. Lewin Graves, Riverdale, 38-4
7. Kalib Branch, Lovejoy, 37-6
8. Blake Page, Drew, 37-4
Shot put
1. Bryan Puckett, Lovejoy, 44-1 1/2
2. Mantrez Richardson, Elite Scholars, 42-5 1/2
3. Sherman Franklin, Mundy’s Mill, 39-7
4. Cameron Barnes, Mundy’s Mill, 38-4 1/2
5. Elijah Ross, Morrow, 36-9 1/2
6. Jah King, Lovejoy, 35-5 1/2
7. LaiVe’once Peterson, North Clayton, 33-10
8. Masai Smith, Drew, 33-9 1/2
Discus
1. Bryan Puckett, Lovejoy, 114-10
2. Sherman Franklin, Mundy’s Mill, 113-1
3. Mantrez Richardson, Elite Scholars, 107-11
4. Isreal Jackson, Drew, 91-7
5. Ashard Whitaker, Mount Zion, 87-2
6. Donovan Holdip, Elite Scholars, 84-9
7. LaiVe’once Peterson, North Clayton, 81-9
8. Cameron Barnes, Mundy’s Mill, 76-4
GIRLS
Team standings
1. Lovejoy, 136
2. Jonesboro, 129
3. Mundy’s Mill, 97
4. Riverdale, 62
5. Drew, 59
6. Elite Scholars, 35.5
7. Morrow, 33
8. Mount Zion, 29.5
9. Forest Park, 21
10. North Clayton, 6
100
1. Yahnari Lyons, Jonesboro, 12.16
2. Kennedy Hood, Morrow, 12.81
3. Kirsten Isaac, Lovejoy, 13.08
4. Deazmin Davis, Lovejoy, 13.26
5. Za’Niyah Farmer, Morrow, 13.39
6. Armiyah McMillan, Drew, 13.48
7. Da’sha Hardeman, Drew, 13.54
8. Nyla Cook, Jonesboro, 13.55
200
1. Yahnari Lyons, Jonesboro, 25.32
2. Kennedy Hood, Morrow, 26.26
3. Nyah Pierce, Lovejoy, 26.80
4. Kirsten Isaac, Lovejoy, 27.06
5. Kamya Taylor, Jonesboro, 27.70
6. Italia Turner, Forest Park, 27.83
7. Deazmin Davis, Lovejoy, 27.86
8. Da’sha Hardeman, Drew, 28.06
400
1. Tia Williams, Lovejoy, 57.34
2. Nyah Pierce, Lovejoy, 1:01.10
3. Aerin Summers, North Clayton, 1:01.91
4. Artajia Richardson, Drew, 1:02.34
5. Lydiana Styles, Riverdale, 1:02.40
6. Jayla Durant, Lovejoy, 1:03.82
7. Keianna West, Mundy’s Mill, 1:03.92
8. Italia Turner, Forest Park, 1:03.96
800
1. Lydiana Styles, Riverdale, 2:38.02
2. Paris Gates, Jonesboro, 2:46.71
3. Asha Shabazz, Mundy’s Mill, 2:51.62
4. Kalyah Dillard, Mundy’s Mill, 2:59.61
5. Taylor Greeson, Drew, 3:08.88
6. Jennifer Huit, Mundy’s Mill, 3:15.94
7. Emari Yates, Elite Scholars, 3:18.92
8. Takierra Greeson, Drew, 3:23.40
1,600
1. Tabia Woods, Drew, 6:39.13
2. Paris Gates, Jonesboro, 6:41.27
3. Nkem Ndozi-Ndikanwu, Mundy’s Mill, 6:42.58
4. Reyna Olivares, Riverdale, 6:45.07
5. Kalyah Dillard, Mundy’s Mill, 7:14.14
6. Jimena Castillo-Mendez, Forest Park, 7:14.32
3,200
1. Tabia Woods, Drew, 15:15
2. Adriana Laguna, Forest Park, 15:22
3. Penelope English, Mundy’s Mill, 15:49
4. Kalyah Dillard, Mundy’s Mill, 16:18
5. Jimena Castillo-Mendez, Forest Park, 17:42
100 hurdles
1. Yahnari Lyons, Jonesboro, 14.30
2. Bri-Ann Dejean, Jonesboro, 16.83
3. Desiree McAdams, Lovejoy, 16.93
4. Jasmine Watson, Drew, 18.29
5. Doraian Pursley, Riverdale, 18.70
6. Aliana Taylor, Mundy’s Mill, 18.89
7. Emily Alexander, Lovejoy, 20.78
8. Delayza Downs, Riverdale, 21.28
300 hurdles
1. Tia Williams, Lovejoy, 45.15
2. Paris Gates, Jonesboro, 51.84
3. Jasmine Watson, Drew, 52.71
4. Bri-Ann Dejean, Jonesboro, 53.51
5. Cha’miah Walker, Mundy’s Mill, 54.17
6. Taleah Reed, Jonesboro, 54.91
7. Rain Robinson, Lovejoy, 55.15
8. Doraian Pursley, Riverdale, 55.54
400 relay
1. Lovejoy, 49.92
2. Jonesboro, 49.64
3. Drew, 51.65
4. Mundy’s Mill, 52.41
5. Riverdale, 52.44
6. Elite Scholars, 53.93
7. Forest Park, 55.45
1,600 relay
1. Lovejoy, 4:16.49
2. Mundy’s Mill, 4:21.94
3. Drew, 4:28.66
4. Riverdale, 4:32.98
5. Elite Scholars, 4:48.41
6. Jonesboro, 5:12.05
3,200 relay
1. Riverdale, 12:42
2. Mundy’s Mill, 12:57
High jump
1. Queens Adams, Jonesboro, 5-2
2. Desiree McAdams, Lovejoy, 5-0
3. Keianna West, Mundy’s Mill, 4-10
4. Angella Johnson, Jonesboro, 4-10
5. Rain Robinson, Lovejoy, 4-6
6. Jayla Durant, Lovejoy, 4-6
7. Casimira Lowe, Mundy’s Mill, 4-6
8. Omole Osifoh, Elite Scholars, 4-6
Long jump
1. Kennedy Hood, Morrow, 17-4
2. Areale Mitchell, Mount Zion, 16-9
3. Queens Adams, Jonesboro, 16-6 1/2
4. Kirsten Isaac, Lovejoy, 16-0
5. Nyah Pierce, Lovejoy, 16-0
6. Nina Ramey, Morrow, 15-9
7. Omole Osifoh, Elite Scholars, 15-5
8. Bri-Ann Dejean, Jonesboro, 15-3
Triple jump
1. Desiree McAdams, Lovejoy, 35-0
2. Areale Mitchell, Mount Zion, 32-2
3. Lauren Walton, Elite Scholars, 31-9
4. Carli Webb, Elite Scholars, 31-2
5. Rein Vappie, Mount Zion, 31-2
6. Dehawnn Phillips, Mundy’s Mill, 30-4
7. Tykera Williams, Mundy’s Mill, 30-3
8. Taleah Reed, Jonesboro, 28-3
Pole vault
1. Harmony Clark, Lovejoy, 6-0
2. Emily Alexander, Lovejoy, 6-0
Discus
1. Ayana Pugh, Jonesboro, 90-8
2. Haley Miller, Mundy’s Mill, 89-3
3. Gabryelle Matthews, Elite Scholars, 87-5
4. Mariah Washington, Riverdale, 78-5
5. Morgan Cheevers, Mount Zion, 75-0
6. Markeria Pearson, Riverdale, 70-9 1/2
7. Gi’Niece Gainey, Mundy’s Mill, 68-8
8. Jordan Boisseau, Elite Scholars, 68-0
Shot put
1. Ayana Pugh, Jonesboro, 37-2
2. Haley Miller, Mundy’s Mill, 33-6
3. Mariah Washington, Riverdale, 30-7
4. Anaya Shingles, Mount Zion, 29-7 1/2
5. Markeria Pearson, Riverdale, 29-5
6. Gabryelle Matthews, Elite Scholars, 28-9 1/2
7. Jordan Pearson, Mundy’s Mill, 27-6 1/2
8. Ester Antwi-Bousiako, Elite Scholars, 26-10 1/2
