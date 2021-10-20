Riverdale’s boys team swept the titles Tuesday in the Clayton County High School Cross Country Championships at Clayton County International Park in Jonesboro.

The Raiders won the boys team title and senior Cameron McGee won the individual title with a 5K time of 17 minutes, 30 seconds. Their winning total was 46 points, eight ahead of runner-up Morrow.

Mundy’s Mill edged Forest Park by a point (27-28) for the girls team championship, while Forest Park’s Jimena Castillo was the girls county champion in 23:19.

Riverdale had three boys runners in the top eight with McGee, third-place Anthony McKennie (18:02) and eighth-place Kristopher Favers (19:12). Runner-up Morrow was led by Khalif-Sekou Walston in seventh (19:00).

Forest Park was third in the boys team standings with a sixth-place finish from Andres Laguna (18:50). North Clayton and Mundy’s Mill tied for fourth at 93.

Charles Drew’s Danny Ortega-Mendoza was second to McGee in the individual race with a time of 17:53. Jonesboro’s Chemar McGhee (fourth, 18:19) and Mundy’s Mill’s Fred Umeano (fifth, 18:43) also finished in the boys top five.

Mundy’s Mill raced to the girls title with five runners in the top 10 — Keianna West (third, 25:17), Kalyah Dillard (fourth, 27:06), Chandler Dollar (fifth, 27:27), Cha’miah Walker (seventh, 28:25) and Nkem Ndozi (10th, 29:30).

Castillo’s victory paced Forest Park’s runner-up finish, and teammate Adriana Laguna took second in 24:04. Teammate Ashley Rodriguez was sixth in 27:59.