riverdale.jpeg

Riverdale seniors pose for a photo on National Signing Day.

 Special Photo

Riverdale celebrated four seniors headed to college football programs on Wednesday’s National Signing Day.

The four players helped the Raiders to the region championship and the state quarterfinals last season.

Recommended for you

All four are headed to out-of-state colleges — Pearce Brown to West Virginia Wesleyan, Avaun Rucker to West Virginia State, Kamari Murphy to Catawba (N.C.) and Neeko Page to Waldorf (Iowa).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.