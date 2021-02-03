Riverdale celebrated four seniors headed to college football programs on Wednesday’s National Signing Day.
The four players helped the Raiders to the region championship and the state quarterfinals last season.
All four are headed to out-of-state colleges — Pearce Brown to West Virginia Wesleyan, Avaun Rucker to West Virginia State, Kamari Murphy to Catawba (N.C.) and Neeko Page to Waldorf (Iowa).
