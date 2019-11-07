Riverdale High is heading into the final game of the season with a chance to move up the region standings but they'll have to hope Starr's Mill loses against their foe. The Raiders have a solid defense to get the job done against Griffin as well.
The Bears have scored 216 points against region teams this season while only allowing 84 points. Riverdale's ability to score will come into question this week and their defense will have to lock down considering last weeks loss exposed some holes.
Topping Griffin should push the team back up to second overall and give the team a chance to host a postseason game.
RIVERDALE RAIDERS
Head Coach: Rodney Hackney
Record: 7-2 (4-1)
Region: 3-AAAAA
Last Week: 42-41 loss to Starr’s Mill
GRIFFIN BEARS
Head Coach: Kareem Reid
Record: 8-1 (4-1)
Region: 4-AAAAA
Last Week: Bye
When: Friday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Clayton County
Last Meeting: Griffin 28, Riverdale 12 (2018)