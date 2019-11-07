Riverdale High Football.jpg (copy)

Riverdale High can change the postseason picture with a win Friday.

 Special Photo

Riverdale High is heading into the final game of the season with a chance to move up the region standings but they'll have to hope Starr's Mill loses against their foe. The Raiders have a solid defense to get the job done against Griffin as well.

The Bears have scored 216 points against region teams this season while only allowing 84 points. Riverdale's ability to score will come into question this week and their defense will have to lock down considering last weeks loss exposed some holes.

Topping Griffin should push the team back up to second overall and give the team a chance to host a postseason game.

RIVERDALE RAIDERS

Head Coach: Rodney Hackney

Record: 7-2 (4-1)

Region: 3-AAAAA

Last Week: 42-41 loss to Starr’s Mill

GRIFFIN BEARS

Head Coach: Kareem Reid

Record: 8-1 (4-1)

Region: 4-AAAAA

Last Week: Bye

When: Friday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Clayton County

Last Meeting: Griffin 28, Riverdale 12 (2018)

Tags

Sports Editor

Graduated from South Carolina State University in 2015. Been with the Henry Herald and Clayton News in two capacities as a sports journalist and interim sports editor. SPJ member.

Stay Informed