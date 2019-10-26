Riverdale Seniors_edited.jpg (copy)

The Raiders remained flawless on the regular season.

 Special Photo: Riverdale High Football

FAYETTE - The Riverdale Raiders remained flawless in region play with a victory over Whitewater High.

Riverdale's 27-16 victory propeled the program to 7-1, 4-0.

