When the 2001 high school football season kicked off, Rodney Hackney was a first-time head coach.
He guided his Riverdale team through a year interrupted by a horrific national tragedy on Sept. 11 and into the state playoffs, where they reached the second round. He spent two more seasons as the Raiders’ head coach, and also took both of those teams to state.
That 2001 playoff victory stood as the program’s last until this season when the much more experienced Hackney, his staff and players broke that stretch of futility with a 44-7 win over Cedar Shoals in the Class AAAA first round on Nov. 28. Riverdale was 0-8 in first-round games between 2001 and that victory.
The Raiders followed it up last Friday with a 42-17 victory over Northwest Whitfield to reach the state quarterfinals for the first time since 1998, the latest milestone in a season that also included their first region championship since 1998, four years before the oldest current players on the roster were born. Their playoff push continues Friday with an Elite Eight trip to play at Benedictine in Savannah.
“It’s huge for (the school and community),” Hackney said. “We did this in 1998 and our kids don’t even know about back then. One of our coaches on the staff was on that 1998 team, he talks about what it means to the alumni and to the community. It probably means more to those guys. Our guys are just living in the moment. But the people in the Riverdale community, they remember that time and they know what it means. We’re definitely trying to surpass that and keep it going.”
That kind of success was what Hackney, an Atlanta native who went to Mays and played college football at Clark Atlanta, envisioned when he returned to Riverdale as head coach prior to the 2018 season. After he left Riverdale in 2003, his head coaching journey continued at several metro Atlanta schools, most recently at Washington in 2014. He was athletic director at Therrell — and pondering a permanent retirement from football coaching — when he had a change of heart and returned to Riverdale.
“Riverdale was my first head coaching job and I’ve circled my way back here at the end (of my career),” Hackney said. “I’m 26 years in (education) now.”
Upon his return, Hackney discovered positive changes from his first tenure — at the top of the list was a major upgrade in facilities. Its dirt-covered field is now grass. It has a new weight room and a new training room, as well as an athletic trainer, something the program lacked in the early 2000s.
He also was excited by what hadn’t changed.
“The kids here are the same and that’s one of the reasons I came back,” Hackney said. “This is a football community. This is similar to the Graysons, the Parkviews, the Valdostas, just with a smaller feel, a way smaller feel. One of the reasons I came back were those hard-working kids, blue-collar kids. The parents here are blue-collar parents.”
In a way, Hackney’s most recent season at Riverdale is like his first. Back in 2001, the players dealt with the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, and now they must live through the COVID-19 pandemic. After initially worrying that there may not be a season, the Raiders finally got games going with the rest of the state on Sept. 4.
The journey wasn’t smooth during a 2-2 start that included close losses to Mays and Pebblebrook, but Riverdale has been dominant throughout the season’s latter stages. During a current, six-game winning streak, its closest game was last week’s 42-17 win over Northwest Whitfield. In five Region 5-AAAA games, the Raiders outscored their opponents 190-0 with shutout wins over North Clayton, Fayette County, Hampton, McDonough and Luella.
The defense, with standouts like noseguard Pearce Brown, lineman Jaylin Finley, linebacker Ian Hackney and cornerback Karmari Murphy, has maintained its high level of play through two rounds of the postseason. The offense has matched that success behind playmakers Derwin Burgess, Avaun Rucker, Frederick Collins and Malik Harris, averaging 43 points in two playoff games.
The historic accomplishments of the season have happened without the usual fanfare, another casualty of COVID-19. Clayton County schools don’t have in-person learning, so there are no pats on the back as players walk down the halls, and no pep rallies in the gym. Like their classes, the players’ interactions with fellow classmates and fans are largely virtual through congratulatory messages on social media.
Playoff crowds typically would be larger, but both postseason games have been sellouts at the maximum attendance permitted of 350 fans per side.
“They’ve been nice crowds,” Hackney said. “Mostly family-oriented, but definitely nice crowds. It’s better than no fans. Some places have no fans.”
After home games in the first two rounds, the Raiders travel Friday for the quarterfinals after the Georgia High School Association’s coin flip for hosting rights went against them. They face a tough test in longtime power Benedictine (8-2), the 3-AAAA champion. The military school has won a pair of high-scoring games in the postseason, outlasting Troup 42-35 in the first round and beating Cairo 45-23 in the second round.
“Those guys will be well-coached, well-disciplined, that’s the first thing that shows, which puts a lot of pressure on us to match their discipline,” Hackney said. “I challenge the kids every week to do that, first and foremost. One thing our team hasn’t been labeled as is just an athletic team. A lot of teams in metro Atlanta are labeled as athletic teams. We’re more than just an athletic team. We’re a very disciplined football team. We are athletic, but that’s not our only trait.”
The team also can add another trait, the ever-growing confidence that comes with each milestone and victory. It has embraced every historic feat along the way, as well as its status as Clayton County’s lone playoff team that made it out of Round 1.
“I want the kids to feel like we belong here, and now we’re starting to feel like we do belong,” Hackney said.
