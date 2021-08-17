Rodney Hackney’s third stint in coaching high school football in Clayton County, including his second stint at Riverdale, has proven to be quite successful.

And after guiding the Raiders to their best record (8-3) in the last 15 years, their first region championship since 1998 and just the third state quarterfinal berth in school history, Hackney has bigger plans for his team in 2021, especially for a senior class that has come a long way.

“These guys were my first class (since returning to Riverdale in 2018),” said Hackney, who has posted 102 career wins, including 38 in five seasons at Riverdale from 2001-03 and 2018-20. “Coming into my (latest) tenure, they were 1-9. … It’s a challenge every single day. … You’re never ahead of the curve, but you want to believe you’re a little bit better (after you go to the playoffs). So I think we’re a little bit better off.

“Our kids know me. … They understand the expectations, and they understand how we do things just in normal day in and day out practicing and how we go about things and things I expect every day from them as seniors. We’ve made (the playoffs) the last three years, so this is the fourth year we’re trying to make it. The pressure’s on this senior class to make it back to the playoffs. … But at the same time, it’s fun for them. It’s high school football. We’re excited.”

Several of those seniors will play a key role for the Raiders as they prepare for their 2021 season opener against North Clayton on Friday at Southern Crescent Stadium.

Among those are several key returners on an experienced defense, including Hackney’s son Ian at linebacker, as well as fellow linebacker Joshua Cooper and defensive back Larrance George.

“Defense was or main focus last year,” the elder Hackney said during Clayton County Public Schools’ Football Media Day last month at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. “It got us to the region championship and through the playoffs. So we depend on them.

“We didn’t start off well defensively last year, and it hurt us. We know it takes the offense a little time to jell. So, we’ll depend on (the defense).”

Junior Yusef Ryan will join Ian Hackney and Cooper in shoring up a solid linebacker corps.

Offensively, the Raiders will look to a new starting quarterback in sophomore Derrick Thrash.

“He had a great year in (junior varsity), but it’s just JV,” Hackney said of his new starting signal caller. “Varsity is a whole knew game, so his mindset’s going to be a little different. He’s got to understand (everything) that goes with that.”

There’s also some new blood leading the running game with senior Jason Stokes getting a starting nod after serving as a back-up much of last season.

The Raiders do have some experience at slot receiver, where senior Marcus Polite is back.

Junior Fenix McKinney, who was an All-Region 5-AAAA selection a year ago, is back to help anchor the offensive line, while senior Tyrell Plummer brings a wealth of experience at tight end.