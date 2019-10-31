Phalon Daniels.jpg (copy)

It's another week for the Raiders as they look to face Starr's Mill.

Riverdale High scored in three of the four quarters last week against Whitewater and remained at the top of the region.

Riverdale's offense will be tested against Starr's Mill High this week as the Panthers defense has allowed a region low 59 points.

This week, the Raiders will have their top quarterback Avaun Rucker looking to pass the ball more against Starr's Mill. It's also worth noting that Phalon Daniels will offensively be a threat on the ground with Malik Harris grinding out the short yards.

The Raiders defense has also come up with 13 interceptions this year.

RIVERDALE HIGH RAIDERS

Head Coach: Rodney Hackney

Record: 7-1 (4-0)

Region: 3-AAAAA

Last Week: 27-16 victory over Whitewater

STARR’S MILL PANTHERS

Head Coach: Chad Phillips

Record: 5-3 (3-1)

Region: 3-AAAAA

Last Week: Bye

When: Friday, Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Southern Crescent Stadium

Last Meeting: Starr’s Mill 45, Riverdale 22 (2018)

