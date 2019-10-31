Riverdale High scored in three of the four quarters last week against Whitewater and remained at the top of the region.
Riverdale's offense will be tested against Starr's Mill High this week as the Panthers defense has allowed a region low 59 points.
This week, the Raiders will have their top quarterback Avaun Rucker looking to pass the ball more against Starr's Mill. It's also worth noting that Phalon Daniels will offensively be a threat on the ground with Malik Harris grinding out the short yards.
The Raiders defense has also come up with 13 interceptions this year.
RIVERDALE HIGH RAIDERS
Head Coach: Rodney Hackney
Record: 7-1 (4-0)
Region: 3-AAAAA
Last Week: 27-16 victory over Whitewater
STARR’S MILL PANTHERS
Head Coach: Chad Phillips
Record: 5-3 (3-1)
Region: 3-AAAAA
Last Week: Bye
When: Friday, Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Southern Crescent Stadium
Last Meeting: Starr’s Mill 45, Riverdale 22 (2018)