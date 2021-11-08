Three Clayton County high school football programs have extended their seasons into this week’s state playoffs, including Region 5-AAAA champion Riverdale.
The Raiders, coming off a breakout 2020 season, won their second straight region championship and earned another No. 1 seed for the postseason. Their 2020 region championship was the school's first since 1998.
Head coach Rodney Hackney’s team sports an 8-0-1 record (6-0 in region), guaranteeing its fourth straight winning season. Each of those four seasons have resulted in a state playoff berth.
Riverdale, which made the quarterfinals last season for the first time since 1998, begins the state playoffs Friday at home against Central-Carrollton (5-5), the No. 4 seed from 7-AAAAAAA. The winner faces the Dougherty-Jenkins winner in the Nov. 19 second round.
The Raiders are joined in the state playoffs by two other Clayton teams, Lovejoy in AAAAAA and Jonesboro in AAAAA.
Lovejoy (4-4) finished third in 4-AAAAAA and travels to play 2-AAAAAA runner-up Richmond Hill (4-5) in Saturday’s state opener. The winner likely gets two-time defending state champion Buford in the second round.
Jonesboro (7-3) earned the No. 3 seed for 3-AAAAA, which brings an extremely difficult first-round matchup Friday at powerhouse Warner Robins (9-1), the defending state champion. The Cardinals have won four of their last five.
