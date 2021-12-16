Riverdale junior Jordan Neang received a top postseason honor from the Touchdown Club of Atlanta, which announced its season-ending awards Thursday.

Neang made the Touchdown Club of Atlanta All-Star Team, which recognized the 25 top high school football players in the state this season, at punter. He also kicks for the Raiders.

Neang was a key player on Riverdale’s past two state playoff teams, earning first-team All-Region 5-AAAA honors as a junior and second-team all-region honors as a sophomore. He averaged 48 yards per punt in 2021 with a long of 71.