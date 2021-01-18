Riverdale senior Avaun Rucker committed Sunday to the West Virginia State football program.
The quarterback was a first-team, All-Region 5-AAAA selection last season after helping the Raiders to their first region championship and first state quarterfinal appearance since 1998, as well as their first playoff victory since 2001.
