Riverdale's breakout football season continued Friday night with a 42-17 victory over visiting Northwest Whitfield in the second round of the Class AAAA state playoffs.
The Raiders (8-2) are in the quarterfinals for the first time since 1998, when they reached the state semifinals. They play at Benedictine in the Elite Eight next week.
An interception by Kamari Murphy gave Riverdale early momentum in the win over Northwest Whitfield, setting up a Malik Harris touchdown run for a 6-0 lead. On its next possession, Avaun Rucker's TD pass to Fred Collis III and Harris' two-point conversion pushed the lead to 14-0.
After another defensive stop, another TD pass from Rucker to Collins extended the advantage to 20-0. Northwest Whitfield made a field goal before halftime to get on the scoreboard, then scored again to open the third quarter.
Rucker answered with a TD run for a 26-9 lead, and Derwin Burgess II had an interception to set up another Raiders score, a TD run from Harris. A two-point conversion from Collins pushed the advantage to 34-9.
Northwest Whitfield responded with a score to get with 34-17, but Rucker's TD run capped Riverdale's next possession, and Larrence George II sealed the win with an interception.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.