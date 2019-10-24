Riverdale at Fayette County Game Preview (copy)

Avaun Rucker and the Riverdale Raiders travel to take on Whitewater Friday.

 Chris Dunn/Fayette County News

Riverdale’s in the drivers seat of the region standings right now as the only team to remain flawless.

A win would go a long way towards securing a region title for the Raiders but Whitewater would play the role of villain this week if they pull off the comeback.

The Raiders have the third best offense in the region but lead in defensive categories. Add in an offense that is constantly getting better, Riverdale could have this game locked up early on.

Expect this game to go down to the offense and their ability to make big plays early and often behind the quarterback play of Avaun Rucker.

Rucker has accounted for 12 touchdowns and has thrown for 917 total yards this season. If that wasn't bad enough, add in the Raiders run game behind senior Phalon Daniels who's posted 609 total yards of offense with six touchdowns.

Only Malik Harris tops Daniels in the run game with 10 total touchdowns.

Riverdale Raiders

Coach: Rodney Hackney

Record: 6-1 (3-0)

Last Week: 38-21 victory over Jonesboro

Whitewater Wildcats

Coach: Bryan Holley

Record: 1-6 (1-2)

Last Week: Bye

Last Meeting: Riverdale 49, Whitewater 35 (2018)

Location: Whitewater High School

Time: Friday at 7:30 p.m.

