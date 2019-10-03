Given how they've come out the gates firing, the Riverdale Raiders should have some luck this week on their side once again as Fayette County visits the team. But they'll have to contend with a team that's completely different than last year.
At this time last year, Fayette County was siting at 0-4 on the season and coming off a bye-week. This time, Fayette has two wins in their pocket but will look to open their region slate against the Raiders this week.
Riverdale is coming off an impressive 44-22 win over McIntosh last week and the offense is running well behind Avaun Rucker who's thrown seven touchdowns this season. The run game is also potent behind Phalon Daniels who's rushed for 503 yards and five touchdowns.
The only player to surpass Daniels is junior Malik Harris who has seven rushing touchdowns this season.
On the defensive side of the ball Larrence George has picked off three passes this year with Michael Scandrett picking up the most tackles with 33.
While the offense has always been the strong point for the Raiders this year, it's considered the defense has been a strong point.
The Raiders have allowed just under 20 points per game thus far.
RIVERDALE RAIDERS
Head Coach: Rodney Hackney
Region: 3-AAAAA
Record: 4-1 (1-0)
Last Week: 44-22 win over McIntosh
FAYETTE COUNTY TIGERS
Head Coach: Mike Davis
Region: 3-AAAAA
Record: 2-2 (0-0)
Last Week: Bye
When: Friday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Southern Crescent Stadium
Last Meeting: Riverdale 21, Fayette County 9 (2018)